Police investigate early morning shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, Sunday.

Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Cumberland Street after 2:00 a.m for a call of shots fired.

As officers arrived at the scene, they were notified that the shooting victim had arrived at the hospital.

The victim was immediately taken into surgery.

The individual is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.