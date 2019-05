× Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Lancaster County – A 21-year-old man was shot in Columbia Borough according to police.

The shooting happened after 1:30 p.m., Saturday. Officers found the 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Perry Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-684-7735.