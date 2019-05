× Police seeks help locating two missing juveniles in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Dauphin County – Police are asking the community for help locating two missing juveniles in Middletown Borough.

According to police, the juveniles were last seen at 8:30 p.m, Saturday at the Giant Food Store at 450 East Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.