State Police: Chambersburg man found dead before crashing on I-81

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Franklin County – A Chambersburg man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Guilford Township.

State Police responded to the crash before 10:30 p.m., Friday on I-81.

Investigators say Jeffery Carty was traveling southbound on the interstate when his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane striking a guide rail at mile marker 15 North.

According to police, Carty had died before the crash. There were no signs of foul play. Carty’s cause of death was determined to be natural.

Police say no other vehicles were struck.