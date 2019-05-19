Storms continue to bring heavy rain this evening with more unsettled weather possible this week!

STORMS CONTINUE THIS EVENING: Strong storms rolled through earlier this evening prompting multiple tornado warnings as well as severe thunderstorm warnings. Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect as well with storms bringing blinding rain and high water issues. Storms will slowly continue to fizzle out tonight losing their energy as the sun has set and they have nothing to feed on. Expect continued high water issues through the overnight period, and it is possible more flood related warnings get issued. Thankfully, the worst of it is over, but if you can avoid traveling tonight that would be best. It is difficult to see flooded roadways at night and so travel is not suggested. A mild night likely with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, and temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Another hot and humid day likely for Monday with a small chance of thunderstorms to the south and east.

HEATING UP MONDAY: Much like today, temperatures will once again heat up to kick off the new work week. We will not be cooling off much tonight given the high dew points and that will give us a leg up on the warm Monday afternoon. A digging trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere will cool us off a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. By cool off, I mean cooling us down from the extreme warmth this weekend. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will likely still be above average for this time of year despite being much cooler than today and Monday. After that, a strong ridge begins to build again and with it our warmer temperatures spike again. By the end of the week, we’ll be back in the low to mid 80s!

MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER: Although severe weather chances remain low this week, there are still multiple days we could be dealing with more thunderstorm activity. Tomorrow, most of the storms will likely begin to develop to our south and east, maybe bringing the threat of a stray thunderstorm to very southern York and Lancaster counties, otherwise we should remain dry. Tuesday and Wednesday both looking like dry days although some overnight showers could be possible. Thursday looks like our next chance for some more organized thunderstorms and a lingering chance for thunderstorms Friday as well.

Have a wonderful and safe Sunday night!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash