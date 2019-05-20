A much quieter Monday ahead, but it’s still very warm and humid

WARM START TO THE WEEK, THEN COOLING DOWN: Conditions are much quieter on Monday, but a small thunderstorm chance cannot be entirely ruled out. It’s a warm and stuffy start with some areas of haze and fog throughout Central PA. Temperatures begin in the middle to upper 60s, and it still feels quite muggy. Though most of the morning is dry, a stray shower cannot be entirely ruled out. A better chance for a shower or storm develops later during the morning, but especially into the early afternoon. This chance is small, with the best chance south and east of Harrisburg. There’s a very small chance for any storm that forms to become strong or severe. Damaging winds, small hail and flooding are the main threats. Otherwise, most are dry. It’s very warm and humid once again. It’s breezy too, with temperatures in the middle 80s. Cooler and less humid air starts to slip in through the evening and the overnight period. Lows fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with more comfortable conditions. Tuesday is cooler with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are near seasonal averages, in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday temperatures start to increase again, but the humidity is still in check. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s.

WARMING AGAIN: The end of the week turns warmer and more humid. Thunderstorm chances return as well. On Thursday, we feel the increase in humidity. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a small chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Friday should be dry again, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are back in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still humid as well.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Even more warmth and humidity are on tap for yet another weekend! Saturday is dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies. It’s humid and very warm, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday temperatures are a touch higher. Afternoon highs peak in the middle to upper 80s. It’s still humid. There’s also the chance for some isolated showers or thunderstorms, but the day does not look like a washout. Memorial Day is still very warm and humid. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s the chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels