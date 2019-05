× Crews on the scene of hazmat incident in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a hazmat incident.

Emergency dispatch says that a chlorine gas leak occurred around 11:30 p.m. on May 19 at Arconic Mill Products in Manheim Township.

No injuries have been suffered in the incident, but hazmat is still on scene as of 7:00 a.m.