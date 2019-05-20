Eagles’ DE Chris Long retires after 11 years in NFL

PHILADELPHIA– An Eagles’ veteran defensive end called it a career on Saturday.

DE Chris Long posted this tweet on Saturday night, officially calling it an NFL career after 11 seasons:

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

Long, 34, spend the past two seasons in Philadelphia, helping the club win its first ever Super Bowl title.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Long spent eight years with the St. Louis Rams before winning a Super Bowl in his lone season with the New England Patriots.

In total, Long will leave the game with 70 career sacks and 333 career tackles. He scored one defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Known for more than his work on the field, Long donated his entire 2017-2018 salary to helping schools in select areas help improve their literacy programs. The next year, Long was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year, and delivered a memorable speech:

"Service is a humble task, and the only requirement is a love for people."@JOEL9ONE is a role model for all. Just watch his 2018 #WPMOY speech 👏 pic.twitter.com/gOrNEgUb52 — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2019

While it was clear that Long had a choice to return to play for the Eagles in 2019, he explained to FOX43’s Cale Ahearn via Twitter that he was told that his role would decrease: