Fight on third-floor fire escape in Harrisburg leads to stabbing, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a woman in the eye during a fight in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Maria Diggs, 30, is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the stabbing happened along the 300 block of Crescent Street around 2:30 a.m. on May 18.

Diggs and the woman were arguing on a third-floor fire escape when the fight turned physical, according to police reports. Investigators say the victim sustained a deep cut to her left eye and a cut to her left hand. Diggs also had several lacerations and cuts to her face and body, according to police reports.

Officers were called out earlier that same night after Diggs pepper-sprayed the victim and left the scene.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28.