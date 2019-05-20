× Four injured in shooting during disturbance in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa — Police in Lancaster investigate a disturbance and shooting that injured four people on Monday evening.

According to police, officers found a large crowd when they arrived in the 400 block of South Christian Street for a disturbance and shooting around 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man had been causing a disturbance, drawing the attention of people nearby. At least one person tried to calm him down.

During the disturbance, another male, fired off two shotgun rounds, of small pellets, which struck the victims.

The male who fired the shotgun fled the scene before police arrived.

Two men and two women suffered either minor or superficial injuries and are expected to be released from the hospital, police say.

One of the injured men was the man involved in the original disturbance and might face charges after treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.