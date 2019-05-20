× GIANT to acquire Ferguson & Hassler’s

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– GIANT Food Stores has entered into an agreement with Ferguson & Hassler to acquire its Quarryville, Pa. store located at 100 TownsEdge Drive.

“We were thrilled when the Hassler family contacted us about their beautiful store,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, GIANT Food Stores. “We recognize the important role this store plays in the Quarryville community and we can’t wait to begin serving the loyal customers of Ferguson & Hassler’s and introduce them to the very best of the GIANT brand, which many customers throughout Lancaster County have enjoyed for more than 20 years.”

Upon completion of the sale, GIANT will temporarily close the store for approximately one week to complete a remodel of the store and on-site fuel station. The company plans to reopen the store as GIANT in late June of this year.

Acknowledging the different journey each customer takes to bring food to the family table, GIANT will enhance the location to serve customers whenever and however they want. Busy Quarryville customers can choose to visit in-store, order their groceries online for easy curbside pick-up or have their groceries delivered with GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod.

Ferguson and Hassler associates will have the opportunity to interview with GIANT.

GIANT currently operates nine stores in Lancaster County, employing more than 1,400 associates.

The Ferguson and Hassler’s announcement follows a series of strategic investments that the company has recently made to its store fleet and family of brands, including the opening of the first GIANT Heirloom Market in Philadelphia, where three additional locations are planned; the grand opening of its new GIANT DIRECT e-commerce hub in the city of Lancaster; the opening of five new MARTIN’S Food Markets in April following the company’s acquisition of five Shop ‘n Save locations; a new store in Walnutport that opened last week and a new store set to open in East Stroudsburg later this year.

SOURCE: GIANT