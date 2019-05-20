× Lancaster man driving on suspended license with drugs, guns found guilty

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster man was found guilty of having two loaded guns, one of them a stolen pistol, and cocaine and marijuana while driving on a suspended license last year. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Dwayne T. Wright, 39, will be sentenced on several felonies and related charges after a background investigation is completed in a couple months. It all stemmed from an arrest on June 12, 2018 in Lancaster. Police found in the vehicle two pistols with loaded magazines, including one gun reported stolen about two months earlier. Police also found quantities of cocaine and marijuana packaged for sales. Wright has at least five prior convictions of driving on a suspended license.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth returned guilty verdicts following the stipulated bench trial, and will determine sentence.