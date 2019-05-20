× Lebanon County woman accused of embezzling more than $255,000 from employer

LEBANON COUNTY — A 40-year-old Lebanon County woman has been charged after an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of more than $255,000 from the Lebanon County Association of Realtors, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau said Monday.

Kelly Marie Whitman-Bower, of Fredericksburg, is accused of stealing the money over a two-year period between January 2017 and January of this year, authorities say. Whitman-Bower served as executive officer of a non-profit organization that did business with the Association of Realtors, and allegedly took or exercised unlawful control over LCAR assets through “a pattern of fraud and deceit,” Lebanon County detectives allege.

Whitman-Bower’s alleged offenses included the overpayment of wages to herself, totalling $69,625; the unauthorized issuance of checks to herself, which were then cashed or deposited to her checking account, totalling $101,162; and the issuance of unauthorized checks to her family members, totalling $1,250.

Whitman-Bower also allegedly utilized the LCAR credit card for her benefit — paying for vacations, her wedding expenses, hairdresser appointments, and numerous purchases at department and grocery stores, authorities say.

Investigators say Whitman-Bower prepared fraudulent treasurer reports and fabricated Quickbook entries in the LCAR’s record-keeping system to conceal her conduct from the organization’s Board of Directors.

The total amount of money she’s accused of embezzling is $2225,851.41, according to investigators.

Whitman-Bower surrendered to authorities on Monday, and was processed through the Lebanon County Booking Center. The bail amount was not disclosed by authorities.