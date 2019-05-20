× Man facing charges after stealing sword from statue outside Chambersburg High School

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after stealing the sword from the Trojan statue at the entrance to Chambersburg High School.

Breon Oliver, 22, is facing trespassing and theft by unlawful taking charges.

On May 3, police received a report of a theft from Chambersburg High School.

The school said that a man stole the sword from the statue, and was said to have entered the football stadium between the hours of 9:30 and 10:45 p.m. that evening.

After an investigation, police determined that Oliver was responsible for several trespassing incidents police have been investigating.

Oliver also admitted to stealing the sword.

Now, he is facing charges.