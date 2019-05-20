× NWS confirms EF-1 level tornado hit part Lancaster County on Sunday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado briefly touched down on Sunday night in Northern Lancaster County.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary information shows an EF-1 level tornado briefly touched down in West Cocalico Township.

It said that the tornado may have ended in East Cocalico Township, but the majority of the damage was in Denver Borough and West Cocalico Township.

The storm survey team is still investigating and want to review aerial footage of the damage. More details will be released once they finish their report.