Ohio students accused of putting semen, urine in food for teachers

Posted 4:23 PM, May 20, 2019, by

POWELL, Ohio – Multiple middle school students are under investigation after they allegedly put bodily fluids into food served to their teachers, according to WBNS.

The incident, which happened Thursday at Hyatts Middle School, could constitute felony assault, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said.

Students allegedly put either urine or semen on crepes being served to teachers at the school. Video of the incident was shared with administrators the same day, WBNS reported.

The school district released a statement saying the incident was under investigation and anybody found to have violated school policies will be “held accountable for their actions.”

