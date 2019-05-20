× Over 2,000 people without power across Central Pennsylvania after severe storms

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Over 2,000 people are without power across the area this morning after severe storms last evening.

According to the PPL Outage Map, over 2,000 people are without power in Lancaster County, with most customers affected in the Denver, Ephrata, and Blue Ball area.

As of 4:40 a.m., there was no reported repair time for outages.

Met Ed is reporting far less outages, with just under 300 customers affected across Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties.

If you would like to report an outage in your area here are some numbers you can contact.

PPL Electric Utilities:1-800-342-5775

https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap

Met-Ed:1-888-544-4877

http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

Adams Electric Cooperative: 1-800-726-2324

https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

PECO:1-800-841-4141



https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx

Keep in mind that 9-1-1 is NOT the number to call to report an outage!