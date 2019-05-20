× Phillies activate IF/OF Scott Kingery off IL, option OF Nick Williams to AAA

PHILADELPHIA– With one young player returning from injury, the Phillies were forced to send another young player down to the minor leagues.

The team activated IF/OF Scott Kingery off the Injured List on Sunday, after he missed a few weeks with a hamstring issue.

To make room for him on the roster, the team optioned little-used OF Nick Williams to the minor leagues.

Kingery, 25, was off to a hot start to the season, and is hitting .400 in 15 games.

He will now get a chance to be a utility man, playing in bot the infield and outfield.

Williams, 25, only had 65 plate appearances across 38 games this season, and was often used as a pinch hitter.

Last season, Williams hit .256 with 17 HR’s and 50 RBI’s in 140 games. However, when the team acquired OF Bryce Harper, Williams was relegated to the bench.

Still young and full of potential, the Phillies hope Williams will benefit from getting at-bats everyday at the AAA level.