Pierce Brosnan speaks at Dickinson College commencement ceremony

CARLISLE, Pa. - Nearly 600 graduates getting a once in a lifetime experience Sunday.

American-Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, known for his notable role in the James Bond movies, spoke to 2019 Dickinson College grads at the commencement ceremony in Carlisle.

Brosnan received an honorary degree for his environmental protection work. He made references to one of his biggest movie-star roles, encouraging students saying they don't need to be James Bond to save the world.

"Right now our world doesn't need a Bond," Brosnan said. "We need people who have a passion and a sense of mission. We need people with the courage to create. Our world needs you."

The two-time Golden Globe nominee is a longtime supporter and advocacy partner of natural resources defense council, which is an organization known for protecting america's wildlands.