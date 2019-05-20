× Police: Accused trespasser jumps into Susquehanna River, invites troopers to jump in and fight him

YORK COUNTY — A 29-year-old Windsor man has been charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct after allegedly jumping into the Susquehanna River and inviting police to follow him into the water “so they could fight him,” according to a criminal complaint filed by State Police.

Shawn Donald Mowry, of the 1700 block of Craley Road, was charged Friday after police were dispatched to a home on the 3300 block of Green Branch Road in Chanceford Township for the report of a man trespassing on the property.

According to police, the victim reported the man, later identified as Mowry, was found on the victim’s property, claiming that it was his home and that the victim was not allowed to enter. When the victim told him to leave, Mowry allegedly began yelling profanities at the victim, insisting the home belonged to him, the victim told police.

Troopers responding to the scene found Mowry standing along the river, about 1,000 feet from the victim’s property. When a trooper asked Mowry to come speak to him, Mowry allegedly jumped into the river and ignored police commands to come back to shore. Instead, police say, Mowry allegedly invited troopers to come into the water, so he could fight them.

Police eventually backed away from the water, and Mowry left the river and followed, according to the complaint. But when police approached him again, he allegedly attempted to run down an embankment, where he was taken into custody. Mowry allegedly fought police and resisted their attempts to place him in restraints, the complaint says.