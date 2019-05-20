× Police investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a New York man dead.

The crash occurred on May 19 around 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 81 Northbound near mile marker 83 in East Hanover Township.

According to police, a truck tractor-trailer combination was traveling southbound on Interstate 81 when it entered the center median and crossed into the northbound lanes of travel.

The truck struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala before hitting the driver’s side door of a Scion TC coupe, killing a 21-year-old man from Naussau, New York. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

All the vehicles involved severe damage in the crash, and Interstate 81 was shut down for about six hours while the crash was investigated.

Police noted that the investigation was hampered by the severe weather in the area.

State Police are asking if any drivers in the area witnessed the crash to call 717-865-2194.