Police searching for suspect who stole over $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Carlisle

Photo Gallery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that stole over $300 of merchandise from Walmart.
On May 19, police responded to the Walmart in the first block of Noble Boulevard in Carlisle for a reported retail theft.
Walmart staff told police that on May 13, the above pictured suspect entered Walmart around 3:15 p.m., placed items into a cart, and went through the self checkout without paying.
The items totaled over $300.
The suspect returned on May 19, and was seen leaving the store in a tan SUV.
Anyone with information is askedto contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.
40.201024 -77.200274