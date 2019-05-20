Police searching for suspect who stole over $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that stole over $300 of merchandise from Walmart.

On May 19, police responded to the Walmart in the first block of Noble Boulevard in Carlisle for a reported retail theft.

Walmart staff told police that on May 13, the above pictured suspect entered Walmart around 3:15 p.m., placed items into a cart, and went through the self checkout without paying.

The items totaled over $300.

The suspect returned on May 19, and was seen leaving the store in a tan SUV.

Anyone with information is askedto contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.