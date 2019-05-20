Stetler Off-Road hosts 7th annual Jeep show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - The Stetler Off-Road Division of Stetler DCJR held its annual Jeep show on Sunday.

About 2,000 people attended the event. Organizers partnered with local firefighters to raise money for the 'Fuel Their Fire' scholarship fund, according to event general manager, Eric Walther. The scholarship offers educational funding support to the community with a passion for emergency services.

Judges took a look at more than 120 jeeps, and some of the attendees even got the chance to ride the cool jeeps.

"The funds that we are raising today are specifically for 'Fuel the Fire' fund scholarship in the name of the two firefighters that passed away last year in a building collapse. So we partnered up with the York Fire Company to promote that great scholarship and hopefully in the years to come, be able to fuel that fire," said Walther.

Over the last 7 years, the organization has raised about 25-thousand dollars for the York City Fire Department.