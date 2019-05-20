‘Taste of Pennsylvania Wine & Music Festival’ held in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - What better way to begin the weekend than sipping wine and having fun at the annual "Taste of Pennsylvania Wine and Music Festival."

It was a two-day celebration of all things wine at the York Fairgrounds. This weekend was the 13th time many people got to join in on the fun. More than 2,000 wine lovers got a taste of PA from 24 wineries, two eateries, and 4 distilleries.

The event was free, people only had to bring their wine glass and buy a sampling pass.

"They're ready to have a couple of drinks," said CrocodileDog Marketing Coordinator, Kate Hermon, "I find a lot of people come to our events to really find the type of wine that they're into. Being able to sample all of these different kind of wines, they can really find the type and the style that they're into."

Organizers say the wineries are mostly regional, but people from other states like New Jersey chipped in on the fun.