Temperatures cooling down briefly along with bright sunshine!

MINOR THUNDERSTORM CHANCE: Our eastern counties are highlighted under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. This is the lowest threat on the severe weather scale and the main line of convection will likely be developing in very southern York/Lancaster counties. This means that things won’t get going in out area, but further south and east of us. Still, there is a small chance for a thunderstorm to develop far enough west that it could bring some more unsettled weather to York and Lancaster counties. This threat is very low, but given the severe weather on Sunday we will continue to monitor it. Any precipitation will dry up late tonight as a cold front crosses the area.

COOLING DOWN BRIEFLY: A trough will dig south tonight bringing cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Although our cooler temperatures will be near average for this time of year, it will definitely feel cooler compared to the upper 80s we had yesterday and mid 80s today. By Wednesday, we kick off the day on a chilly note with overnight lows likely dropping into the 40s, but with the trough receding we should make a run for the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Temperatures beyond that only continue to warm as a ridge begins to take shape again. By Thursday, we’re back up into the mid 80s with muggy conditions returning and bringing thunderstorm chances as well!

FEW CHANCES FOR UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD: The next week will feature plenty of dry time, but also plenty of chances for thunderstorms. Most of these cases will involve a stray thunderstorm or shower chance as opposed to an all day rain event. By Thursday, another wave of low pressure approaches the area and drags through a warm front. We will likely sit in the warm sector on Thursday allowing for showers and storms to develop during the afternoon hours. This is looking like our best bet for some more wet weather, but small chances for a stray thunderstorm linger into the weekend.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann