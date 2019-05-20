× Trio of local teams need five sets to advance in District III Volleyball playoffs

Three of the District III boys volleyball quarterfinal matches went the distance on Monday Night. In Class 3A action, both matches held at Northeastern needed a fifth set to decide a winner. Warwick fell just short in the opener against State College, splitting the first four sets before dropping the final set 15-10.

The host team Northeastern appeared to be on their way to an easy victory against previously unbeaten Exeter Township, capturing the first two sets on their home floor. The Eagles evened the match with a thrilling 29-27 win in the fourth set but the Bobcats squeaked out a 15-13 victory in the fifth and final set to advance to the 3A semifinals.

Northeastern faces State College in one semifinal while Cumberland Valley and Central York clash in the other side of the bracket. Both matches take place at Dallastown on Wednesday Night. The Bobcats and Little Lions play at 6 with the Eagles and Panthers taking the floor after the first match ends.

In 2A, Lower Dauphin earns a hard-fought win in five sets over Lancaster Mennonite. The Falcons next opponent is the top seed Manheim Central who eliminated Hershey 3-1. Brandywine Heights and York Suburban also advance to the semifinals. They will play at 6pm on Wednesday Night at Hempfield with Lower Dauphin and Manheim Central on the floor immediately afterwards.