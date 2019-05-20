× U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest man charged in connection with drug overdose

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Philadelphia man charged in connection with a drug overdose that killed a York County man in 2017 was arrested in Harrisburg by a US Marshal Task Force on Monday.

According to U.S. Marshals, Erbert Jackson, 29, Philadelphia, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death after police identified him as a suspect in a 2017 overdose in New Cumberland.

Charges were filed in July 2017, but attempts to find Jackson were unsuccessful.

U.S. Marshals say that task force went to a residence in the 100 block of Balm Street in Harrisburg, Monday morning.

Jackson fled to the roof of the residence, but was taken into custody without further incident.

A search warrant for the house recovered a gun, with an obliterated serial number, heroin and other drug paraphernalia, according to a Marshals press release.

Jackson was taken to Dauphin County Central Booking where he was arraigned on weapons and drug charges.