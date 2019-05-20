× Woman accused of blaring car horn outside home, damaging property in Lancaster County arrested

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County woman accused of damaging an East Earl Township home and blaring her car horn for several minutes around 3 a.m. earlier this month turned herself in to authorities on Monday, according to East Earl Township Police.

Rita Marie Beelis was charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 2:54 a.m. on the 1200 block of Sheep Hill Road.

Beelis allegedly threatened a resident of the home with violence, damaged the home’s front door with a shovel, and blared her car horn for several minutes in an attempt to get a man with whom she’d had a previous relationship to come outside, police say.