× York County man charged with 34 counts of sexual abuse of children after child pornography investigation

ETTERS, York County — Police have charged a 67-year-old Fairview Township man with 34 counts of sexual abuse of children after an investigation into the alleged viewing of child pornography images launched in March by the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, according to Fairview Township Police.

Dennis W. Bechtel, of the 600 block of Mallard Drive, was charged after investigators traced the alleged child pornographic images to an account belonging to him. Police then served a search warrant at his home, where they discovered evidence he had possessed or viewed the images.

Bechtel was taken into custody on May 17 and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Scott Gross. He was released on $25,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.