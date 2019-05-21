× 10-year-old girls at slumber party fight off naked man who allegedly broke in and assaulted them

CLOVIS, Calif. – Two 10-year-old girls at a slumber party fought off a naked man who allegedly broke into the home and sexually assaulted them.

Timothy Jay Picard, 26, of Fresno, Calif., was arrested and faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, first-degree burglary, and violating his probation, according to Clovis police.

Police said Picard entered the home at about 12:30 a.m. last Sunday through an open window while the victims were sleeping.

The girls woke up to Picard inappropriately touching them and fought him off, according to police.

Picard escaped through a window and was arrested after the victims alerted the adults in the home who called 911.

Police responded and were assisted from the air by a California Highway Patrol airplane.

Picard has multiple prior arrests which include stalking and burglary. He had been on probation for stalking.

“The Clovis Police Department would like to commend the two juveniles for their bravery and quick action in fighting off the attacker and for the assistance of the CHP’s airplane in helping with this arrest,” Clovis police said in a press release.