Columbia man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged an 18-year-old man with robbing a woman at gunpoint Sunday morning in Columbia.

Brandon Paul Derr, of Columbia, is accused of grabbing a female victim by the shoulders, pointing a handgun to her head, and stealing her cell phone and $30 in cash, according to Columbia Borough Police. The phone was valued at $1,200, police say.

Derr then fled from the scene, the victim told police. She said she and Derr knew one another and identified him as her assailant, police say.

Derr was arrested Tuesday when police saw him on the 200 block of Avenue H in Columbia and took him into custody.

He is charged with one count of robbery. Bail is set at $100,000.