Cooler and less humid Tuesday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds!

COOLER & LESS HUMID: High pressure moving in behind a cold front brings cooler and less humid air for Tuesday. The difference in air mass is immediately felt this morning, with temperatures beginning in the 50s. Sunshine mixes with clouds through the morning and into the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures are near seasonal averages, in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s a bit of a breeze, but it fades fast through the evening. Skies are partly to mostly clear through the night. Overnight lows are even cooler, with readings in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday temperatures start to increase again, but the humidity is still in check. Temperatures reach the middle 70s.

WARMING AGAIN: The end of the week turns warmer and more humid. Thunderstorm chances return as well. On Thursday, we feel an increase in humidity. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a small chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Friday should be dry again, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are a touch lower, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels are down a bit, but not quite in the comfortable ranges.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Even more warmth and humidity are on tap for yet another weekend! Saturday is dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies. It’s humid and very warm, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday temperatures are a touch higher. Afternoon highs peak in the middle to upper 80s. It’s still humid. There’s also the chance for some isolated showers or thunderstorms, but the day does not look like a washout. Memorial Day is still very warm and humid. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. There’s the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two, but so far, it looks promising for any outdoor plans!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels