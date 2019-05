FRANKLIN COUNTY — Firefighting crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on the 100 block of S. Phillips Ave. in Waynesboro Tuesday morning, according to the Waynesboro Fire Department and emergency dispatch accounts.

The fire was reported at 10:05 a.m.

Fire officials had no further information on injuries or a cause of the blaze. FOX43 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.