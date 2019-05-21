× District Championship games set for girls lacrosse

And then there were two .. well, actually four. Both of the District III girls lacrosse championships are set with two teams advancing to play in each of the 2A and 3A title games. York Catholic ousted Lampeter-Strasburg 15-8 and Kennard-Dale nipped Cocalico 12-11 to advance to the 2A finals.

In the 3A semifinals, Manheim Township outscored Wilson 13-10 while Exeter Township defeated Hempfield 14-10. The Blue Streaks and Eagles meet on Wednesday, 5pm at Landis Field to decide a champion. The Irish and Rams play at 7pm at Landis Field.