Emergency crews on scene of deadly accident in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Lebanon County Tuesday afternoon, according to dispatch accounts and emergency officials.

The crash occurred at 2:56 p.m. on the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Jackson Township. Authorities say two cars were involved. One vehicle had three occupants, and the driver is dead. The second car had one occupant, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

