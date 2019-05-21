× Feral cat attacks two people in Warwick Township, Lancaster County; police say it’s still at large

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are warning Warwick Township residents to be on the lookout for an aggressive stray or feral cat that recently attacked two residents of the 200 block of Oak Street.

According to police, the cat attacked an adult and child in separate incidents while the victims were in their in their yards or walking around the neighborhood. The victims suffered bites, cuts, and scratches during the attack, and required medical treatment.

The animal remains at large despite efforts by police and the animal welfare group ORCA to locate it for testing.

Residents in the area should not approach the animal due to the potential risk of injury or exposure to animal-borne disease, police say. Anyone who encounters the cat should call 911 and report the sighting to police.