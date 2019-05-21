× Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Newport, Perry County will re-open Wednesday

PERRY COUNTY — A Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Newport will re-open for business Wednesday after being closed for more than a month due to flood damage, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The store, located in Crestview Plaza on the 200 block of Fickes Lane, will resume its normal business hours on Wednesday. The store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, the PCLB says.

The Newport store closed in April after sustaining flood damage.