FOX43 Capitol Beat: Kathy Boockvar, Pa. Secretary of State

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on this week’s FOX43 Capitol Beat to preview Tuesday’s primary elections.

Boockvar discussed the safety and security of Pennsylvania’s elections, and the status of new, upgraded voting machines which Governor Tom Wolf mandated for all precincts by the 2020 primaries.

Boockvar also previewed a pair of Special Elections taking place in the FOX43 viewing area (PA Senate 33rd District, PA-12 Congressional District), as well as the importance in voting during these off-year primaries where judges, county commissioners, and school boards take up most of the ballot.