Gas leak in Millersville forces officials to switch polling place for primary election

Posted 1:43 PM, May 21, 2019, by

MILLERSVILLE, Lancaster County — A gas leak at a Lancaster County church forced election officials to switch polling place locations for today’s primary election, according to the Lancaster County Alert Center.

The gas leak was detected Tuesday morning at the Millersville Community United Methodist Church. Safety officials advised the county to relocate the polling place.

Officials complied, moving the polling place to Charles Snyder Funeral Home.

