ION Audio recalls portable speakers due to potential explosion risk

The recall involves the Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers. The Sport Express speaker is black in color, and has two knobs on the front with a neon blue lit clock. It is about nine inches wide and nine inches tall.

The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are triangular in shape, have a white outer casing, and are 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall.

The Keystone speaker is square with a white casing and gray center. It is about eight inches wide and nine inches tall. The UPC number is located on the bottom of the speakers.

The affected Cornerstone/Cornerstone Glow speakers have UPC numbers 0812715018078, 0812715018528, 0812715019976, and 0812715019969.

The affected Keystone speakers have the UPC number 0812715018139.

The affected Sport Express speaker has the UPC number 0812715010911.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable speakers and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card.

Ion Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding including four incidents resulting in property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.