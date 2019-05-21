Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Lancaster – National Burger Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett traveled to Lancaster City for National Burger Month with Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will once again celebrate its highly anticipated Burger Month with 31 different burgers – one for each day throughout the month of May. The promotion, which is now in its eleventh year, spans the burgeoning group’s 16 locations. Throughout Burger Month, the featured burger of the day has a price point of $14.50 with an optional 8-oz. seasonal or signature beer supplemental for a nominal $2.00. Additionally, membership has its privileges and for enjoying 5 different Burger Month menu days, King of the Hill members receive $5 in rewards, with those diehard burger lovers who come in to enjoy all 31 days receive $500 in rewards.

New for 2019 burgers include the Chug-a-Lug (Vienna Red Lager cheese sauce, pickled roasted peppers, griddled onions and serrano peppers); The Rockin’ Moroccan (Iron Hill’s signature Moroccan spice, red onion jam, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese, frisee lettuce, scallion sauce) and the Wave That Flag (griddled red onions, American cheese, blue cheese aioli, bacon) to name a few. Also new for 2019, to satisfy the plant-based burger lovers of the world, a Vegetarian Black Bean Burger (pico de gallo, grilled red and yellow peppers, pepper jack cheese and ancho honey mayo) will be offered all month long.

May 21

The Extra Napkin Burger

bacon, coleslaw, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

Pairs well with Vienna Red Lager

May 22

The B. Harper Burger

prosciutto, caramelized balsamic onions, gruyere and gorgonzola cheeses, tomato, rosemary garlic mayo

Pairs well with Pig Iron Porter

May 24

Wave That Flag Burger

griddled red onions, bacon, american cheese, blue cheese aioli

Pairs well with Crusher

May 30

Brewmaster’s Burger

Wee Heavy Ale braised onions, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheeses, roasted garlic aioli

Pairs well with Ore House IPA