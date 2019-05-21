× Lancaster County man accused of making up false kidnapping story

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are searching for a 22-year-old Lancaster County man accused of fabricating a robbery and kidnapping story to cover for the fact that he crashed a vehicle he didn’t own.

Juan Enrique Tamayo Jr., of Millersville, first made the report on August 17, 2018, according to Manheim Township Police. He allegedly told police he was the victim of a robbery, where he was kidnapped and assaulted.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they determined Tamayo fabricated the entire story to conceal the fact he crashed a car, which he did not own.

Tamayo remains at large, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Millersville Borough Police assisted with the investigation.