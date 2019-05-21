× Lancaster woman will serve 6-12 years in prison after pleading guilty to role in two overdose deaths

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster woman will serve a 6- to 12-year prison term for providing the heroin that caused two overdose deaths in 2017.

Angela Giambilis, 24, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and related charges in Lancaster County Court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. She was charged after the investigation of the overdose deaths of two men in a one-month span in January and February of 2017.

Police determined Giambilis was involved in selling heroin to a 40-year-old Cumberland County man — a relative of hers — who died of an overdose on Jan. 13, 2017. About a month later, a 34-year-old Millersville man died of an overdose. Giambilis was an intermediary in both cases, investigators say.