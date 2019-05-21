× Lebanon man accused of breaking glass pitcher over another man’s head

LEBANON — Police have charged a 63-year-old Lebanon man with assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly smashed a glass pitcher on the head of another man in his home early Saturday morning.

Jose Lopez-Gonzalez, of the first block of N. 9th St., was charged after police were dispatched to his home at 1:06 a.m., Lebanon City Police say. The victim, a 39-year-old man, refused medical treatment. Lopez-Gonzalez sustained a laceration to his hand, according to police.

Lopez-Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault (domestic violence), and disorderly conduct, police say. He was released on $10,000 bail after his arraignment.