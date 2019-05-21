Lebanon man dies in two vehicle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY -- State Police identify the man killed in a 2 vehicle crash on Route 422 Tuesday evening.

According to State Police, Daury Rodriguez-Valerio, 24, of Lebanon was killed in a 2 vehicle in Jackson Township.

The crash happened when a vehicle driven by Rodriguez Valerio that was travelling westbound on Route 422, drove through the turn lane only, into the eastbound lanes and struck another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 73 year-old Berks County man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Two passengers from Rodrigez Valerio's car were also taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A portion of Route 422 was closed for three hours while the crash was being investigated.