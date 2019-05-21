× Man wanted on outstanding warrants arrested in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 36-year-old Lancaster County man wanted on burglary charges was arrested in Lancaster Township last week after police say he entered a business while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The incident occurred at Wellness Counseling Associates around 1:09 p.m. on the 1300 block of Millersville Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Christopher A. Harper, no fixed address, was in possession of several knives, weapons, and tools to protect himself, according to police, who say they later discovered Harper was wanted on an outstanding burglary warrant by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant, police say.

He was also charged with possessing prohibited offensive weapons and public drunkenness on second incident.