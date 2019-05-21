Get Your Election Results Here!

National Weather Service confirms it was a tornado that struck in Lancaster County Sunday night

Posted 4:50 PM, May 21, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF-1 rated tornado touched down in West Cocalico Township Sunday night, injuring three people and damaging several homes.

The tornado had a maximum estimated wind speed of 105 mph, the NWS said. It traveled about one mile, cutting a 125-yard wide path of destruction from the Oak Ridge mobile home park to just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the area of Kline Road and Wollups Hill Road.

The tornado struck at about 8:03 p.m. and dissipate about two minutes later, according to the NWS.

The three injuries were minor, and caused by flying debris, the NWS said.

