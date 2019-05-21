× Northeastern School District approves redistricting plan

MANCHESTER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northeastern School Board approved the Elementary Redistricting plan at a meeting Monday night. All current K-2 students who will be transitioning to a new elementary school in the fall will receive a letter in their report cards with information about summer welcoming events at their new building, according to the district’s website. Report cards can be picked up on Monday, June 10th.

The district is beginning Kindergarten Registration for new students . The district advises parents to call their child’s anticipated school of attendance to schedule an appointment.

If your child will attend Conewago, the dates for registration are June 17, 19, and 20. Conewago Office: 266-1644 If your child will attend Orendorf, the dates for registration are June 10, 17, and 18. Orendorf Office: 266-5621 If your child will attend Mount Wolf, the dates for registration are June 18, 24, and 27. Mt. Wolf Office: 266-6570 If your child will attend York Haven, the dates for registration are June 7, 10, and 26. York Haven Office: 266-5007

The plan will shuffle that age range of students among four schools: Conewago Elementary, York Haven Elementary, Orendorf Elementary, and Mount Wolf Elementary.

The redistricting was motivated due to two areas of the district that are growing: Conewago and York Haven.

A declining birth rate and neighborhood changes as a result of the 2008 recession have affected class sizes, enrollment and building use in the other schools.

The goal is to make more equitable use out of all four elementary schools.

District officials say the proposal factors in transportation, travel time and keeping families and neighborhoods together.

The plan involves moving students in Sherman Oaks from Orendorf to Mount WolF Elementary, reassigning some rural students from York Haven to Orendorf, and placing students in southwestern Conewago Township to Orendorf from Conewago.