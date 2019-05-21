× PennDOT closes all lanes of Route 422 near Palmyra Borough in North Londonderry Township

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– PennDOT this morning closed all lanes of U.S. 422 in North Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, as a precaution due to the expansion of a nearby sinkhole that has created a depression in the pavement of U.S. 422 threatening the stability of the highway.

After the region experienced heavy rain on Sunday, May 19, a substantial depression was noticed in the westbound lane of U.S. 422. Following further inspection, the decision was made this morning to shut down the entire roadway for the safety of motorists until a work plan can be put into place.

PennDOT has been assessing sinkholes near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center and developing options for repairs to make the highway safe for travel. Until the highway is reopened to travel a signed detour Route 117, U.S. 322 and Route 934 will be available for motorists.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT