× Police identified man killed Sunday in crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Harrisburg.

Patrick Njoroge, of Camp Hill, died in the crash, which occurred around 6:37 a.m. on the 1600 block of N. Cameron St., police say.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash will recover from their injuries, according to police.

The Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and continues to investigate it. Anyone that may have seen this accident occur is asked to contact police at (717) 558-6900.